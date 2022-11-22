Royal Bank of Canada Trims Centrica (LON:CNA) Target Price to GBX 130

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.54) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.27% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.70) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.30) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.42) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 126 ($1.49).
Centrica Price Performance
Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 94.02 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.21. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 63.38 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 96.29 ($1.14). The company has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 944.00.
Insider Activity at Centrica
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
Read More
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.