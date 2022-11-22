Royal Bank of Canada Trims Centrica (LON:CNA) Target Price to GBX 130

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.54) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the integrated energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.70) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.30) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.42) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 126 ($1.49).

Shares of CNA stock opened at GBX 94.02 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 80.21. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 63.38 ($0.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 96.29 ($1.14). The company has a market capitalization of £5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 944.00.

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £1,931.16 ($2,283.50). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,999 shares of company stock worth $608,400.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

