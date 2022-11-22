Morgan Stanley Trims CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Target Price to $190.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.23.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $135.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $253.33. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of -180.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.60.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after purchasing an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

