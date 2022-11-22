Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NYSE:EDF opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.06.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF)
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.