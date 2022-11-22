Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EDF)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EDF opened at $3.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $7.06.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 31,874 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.