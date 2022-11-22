Royal Bank of Canada Increases Diploma (LON:DPLM) Price Target to GBX 2,700

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,450 ($28.97) to GBX 2,700 ($31.93) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,360 ($39.73) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($28.97) price target on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($38.90) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diploma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,908.33 ($34.39).

Diploma stock opened at GBX 2,762 ($32.66) on Tuesday. Diploma has a 12-month low of GBX 2,090 ($24.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,478 ($41.13). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,705.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,486.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,491.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other Diploma news, insider David S. Lowden purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,576 ($30.46) per share, for a total transaction of £64,400 ($76,149.93).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

