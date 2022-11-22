Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 22.30

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, November 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.26) per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $21.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Big Yellow Group Stock Performance

LON BYG opened at GBX 1,146 ($13.55) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,107.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,243.97. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 298.96. Big Yellow Group has a 1-year low of GBX 938.50 ($11.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,760 ($20.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James Gibson bought 25,627 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 976 ($11.54) per share, for a total transaction of £250,119.52 ($295,754.43). In other news, insider Nicholas Vetch bought 22,000 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,134 ($13.41) per share, for a total transaction of £249,480 ($294,998.23). Also, insider James Gibson bought 25,627 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 976 ($11.54) per share, for a total transaction of £250,119.52 ($295,754.43). Insiders have acquired 69,849 shares of company stock worth $74,959,702 in the last three months.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.19) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,520.71 ($17.98).

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

