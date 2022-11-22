Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $95.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.63. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

