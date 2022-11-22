Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,430.00 at Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,443.93.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,919.49 on Tuesday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,813.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,918.78. The company has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking will post 92.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,154,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,990,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

