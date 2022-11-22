LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Raised to $84.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LGIH. JMP Securities lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.

Shares of LGIH opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 10.89. LGI Homes has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $160.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day moving average is $93.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

