LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target Raised to $84.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $84.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on LGIH. JMP Securities lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on LGI Homes from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.20.
LGI Homes Price Performance
Shares of LGIH opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 10.89. LGI Homes has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $160.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day moving average is $93.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About LGI Homes
LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.