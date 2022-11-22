Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Okta from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Okta to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Macquarie began coverage on Okta in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Okta from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.03.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $244.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $78.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,844 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $168,905.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,054.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 944.4% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Okta by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

