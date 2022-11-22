21,384 Shares in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.46.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $43,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,532.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 4,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $135,518.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,230.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $43,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,892 shares of company stock worth $1,467,101. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

