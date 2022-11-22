Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 243.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim increased their target price on IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.57.

Shares of IQV opened at $214.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.72 and its 200 day moving average is $210.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

