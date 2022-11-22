Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microchip Technology Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.48.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

