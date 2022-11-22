Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.28. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 36.70%.
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
