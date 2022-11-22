Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,963 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,257,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 3,004.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,375,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,771 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,277,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,876,000 after purchasing an additional 253,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SAP from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of SAP from €122.00 ($124.49) to €115.00 ($117.35) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.07.

SAP Trading Down 0.3 %

SAP Profile

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $141.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.33 and a 200 day moving average of $92.30.

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.