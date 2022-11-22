Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 76.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 831 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on GM shares. TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.10%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Further Reading

