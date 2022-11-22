Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.7% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 15.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 142,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 106.1% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after buying an additional 45,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $206.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a PE ratio of 81.62, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $325.21.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.05.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

