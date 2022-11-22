Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 582 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,211,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,047,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Stock Up 0.4 %

RMD stock opened at $225.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.68 and its 200 day moving average is $218.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $268.77.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at $96,751,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares in the company, valued at $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.96, for a total transaction of $1,299,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,751,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,038 shares of company stock worth $15,986,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

