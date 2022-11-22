Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,072,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $265.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.11.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

ESS opened at $213.52 on Tuesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.76 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

