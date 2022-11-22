Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $490,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IWF stock opened at $223.78 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

