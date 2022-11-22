Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 6,456 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,433 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after buying an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after buying an additional 1,607,427 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $931,322,000 after acquiring an additional 76,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,612,000 after acquiring an additional 313,621 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.