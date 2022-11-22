Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 481 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 224.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 30,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $137.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

