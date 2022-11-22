Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC stock opened at $136.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.50.

