Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.44.

