Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 412,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,951 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $7,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 497.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

QYLD stock opened at $16.24 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.19%.

