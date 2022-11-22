Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 17,320 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,320 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $62.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.54.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.