AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 111.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,333 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after buying an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,670 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,029 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after buying an additional 1,604,875 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 179.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,398,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,106,000 after buying an additional 1,541,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.42) to GBX 118 ($1.40) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

AZN stock opened at $65.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $202.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

