Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,488,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.77. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $78.50 and a twelve month high of $132.81.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

