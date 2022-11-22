Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 18,980 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.30% of Rockwell Automation worth $68,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 176.3% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 38.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 48,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 83.5% in the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $227.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.56.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $263.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $239.95 and its 200 day moving average is $227.53.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.09. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 59.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

