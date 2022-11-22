Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.28.

KLA Stock Down 1.1 %

KLA Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $372.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.66. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Further Reading

