Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 56,296 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 131.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,296 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.13% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS stock opened at $95.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.34. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $109.50.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

