Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 7,995 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.32% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $10,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $86.61 and a one year high of $110.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.56.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.