Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 287,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,725 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of America by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,184,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,821,000 after buying an additional 170,084 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 61,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 299,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $299.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.