Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 4,838 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 75,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 178.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 79,365 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $74.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $89.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.43.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.