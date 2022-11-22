Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $9,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,085,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,103,000 after buying an additional 215,783 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,090,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,165,000 after buying an additional 60,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,956,000 after buying an additional 80,486 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 973,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,295,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 754,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,845,000 after buying an additional 84,125 shares during the period.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $159.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average is $153.57. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.81 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.