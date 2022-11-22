Apollon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,467,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares during the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,900 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 311,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

