Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Issues Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Canadian Solar updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
Canadian Solar Stock Performance
Canadian Solar stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.
Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 548.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,865 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Canadian Solar Company Profile
Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.