Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Issues Earnings Results

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Canadian Solar updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Canadian Solar stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Solar

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 548.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,865 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

