ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.20-$6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI opened at $157.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.44. ICU Medical has a 12-month low of $128.90 and a 12-month high of $251.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of ICU Medical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $52,039.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

