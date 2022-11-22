Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS.

Best Buy Trading Down 1.7 %

BBY opened at $70.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,925,382 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,317 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Best Buy by 176.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBY. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

