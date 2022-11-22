Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.00 million-$260.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.51 million. Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.19-$2.25 EPS.

Oportun Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.89 million. Oportun Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oportun Financial

A number of research firms recently commented on OPRT. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Oportun Financial by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 44.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

(Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.