King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 321,225 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.48% of Brightcove worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 222,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brightcove

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.59 per share, with a total value of $98,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,919,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,420,836.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 391,257 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,848 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market cap of $236.87 million, a PE ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 0.68. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $10.52.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Brightcove’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Brightcove

(Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Featured Articles

