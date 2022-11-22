Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 3,669 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $49,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in Cigna by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 287 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CI opened at $315.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $331.05. The company has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Cowen increased their target price on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

