Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $412,000 Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 40.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $542,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 36,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,048,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.23.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of CPT opened at $116.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.90. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $107.90 and a 12 month high of $180.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

