King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,479 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $182.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $115.63 and a 52 week high of $183.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.79 and its 200-day moving average is $150.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

See Also

