Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

Chase Stock Performance

Shares of CCF opened at $94.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $894.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.63. Chase has a 52 week low of $74.36 and a 52 week high of $110.22.

Chase Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Chase’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chase in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Chase in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

See Also

