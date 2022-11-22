Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chase from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.
Chase Stock Performance
Shares of CCF opened at $94.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $894.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.63. Chase has a 52 week low of $74.36 and a 52 week high of $110.22.
Chase Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chase in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chase by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chase during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chase in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Chase in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.
About Chase
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chase (CCF)
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.