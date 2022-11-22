O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

LH stock opened at $235.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

