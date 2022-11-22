Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 126,716 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,716 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $51,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 142,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MKC opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock valued at $942,632. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

