Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,671 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of Medical Properties Trust worth $16,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 18.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 22,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:MPW opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.81. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.