Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AQN. Raymond James lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.47.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AQN stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 126.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 83.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Further Reading

