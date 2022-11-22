Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TRN. Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Trinity Industries to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.41. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 8.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in Trinity Industries by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth $84,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

