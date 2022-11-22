MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.

MFIC stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $808.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from MidCap Financial Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is 175.34%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

