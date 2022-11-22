MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th.
MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 0.6 %
MFIC stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.32. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $808.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.
MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile
Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.
