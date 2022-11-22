Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.68.

CNC opened at $82.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.92. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

